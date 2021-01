PERRY COUNTY (WCMH) – A victim was rescued from a car submerged in water Wednesday night in Perry County.

According to investigators, the victim was driving and went left off the roadway then struck a tree and overturned into a creek partially submerged on its driver side.

Rescuers were able to lift the victim from the car and perform life saving measures, according to police.

Police had to cut the roof and roll the dash to extricate the victim.