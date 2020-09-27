Woman reports shooting on I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman reported hearing a gunshot and finding a bullet hole in her vehicle Friday night.

According to Columbus Police, the woman was driving on I-270 south near East Main Street when she heard three “pops” that she believed to be gunshots.

The woman also reporter a tractor trailer traveled in the same direction on her driver’s side.

The woman and her passenger both reported hearing a single gunshot just before they exited at the Main Street exit.

The woman and her passenger notified police after they arrived home and found a bullet hole in the read driver side of her vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Det. Chris Jones at 614-645-4141.