Woman reports being raped at Ohio University Friday

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman reported being raped at an Ohio University residence hall Friday.

According to Ohio University Police, the incident occurred Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The woman reported to police the man forced her into sexual conduct without consent in an unknown room inside Shively Hall.

According to police, at some point during the attack, the woman was hit on the head and sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall with brown hair, bushy eyebrows, square-shaped glasses, and a deep voice.

The case is under investigation by the Ohio University Police Department.

The Ohio University Police offer these crime prevention tips to students: