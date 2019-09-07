Woman reports being raped at Ohio University Friday

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman reported being raped at an Ohio University residence hall Friday.
According to Ohio University Police, the incident occurred Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m.
The woman reported to police the man forced her into sexual conduct without consent in an unknown room inside Shively Hall.
According to police, at some point during the attack, the woman was hit on the head and sustained minor injuries.
The suspect is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall with brown hair, bushy eyebrows, square-shaped glasses, and a deep voice.
The case is under investigation by the Ohio University Police Department.
The Ohio University Police offer these crime prevention tips to students:
- Survivors of crime are never at fault for their victimization. It is the perpetrators of these crimes who are responsible for their actions that make our campus less safe.
- Sexual contact without consent is a serious crime.
- If you see someone in need, there are ways you can safely intervene, including by being direct when safe and able, creating a distraction, or by delegating to others when help is needed.
- When walking alone, consider walking with your phone in your hand.
- If you feel threatened or uncomfortable in regards to your safety, please call 911.
- Consider planning ahead to utilize the CATS Late Night free shuttle service between 5:30 p.m. -3:00 a.m. M-F, and 10 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. Rides can be scheduled by contacting 740-593-4040 via text or phone.
- If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, resources are available for help. For a list of confidential and non-confidential campus or community resources, please visit: https://www.ohio.edu/equity-civil-rights/Resources.cfm