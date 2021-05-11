Woman reported missing in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they said was last seen in downtown Newark last month.

Lindy Kidd, 39, has multiple medical conditions and needs to take daily seizure medication, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Lindy weighs approximately 120 pounds and is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall.

She has short auburn hair and blue eyes and tattoos including a large cherry blossom on her back and down her arm.

Lindy was last seen at the Expelling the Darkness Training on Mount Vernon Road in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, April 23.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5555.