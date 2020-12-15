Woman killed, juvenile injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was shot in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says Osjahnique E.N. Giles, 20, and a 16-year-old were shot near the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, she and the 16-year were in the same area during the shooting and both were sent to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

Giles died from her injuries after arriving at the hospital. The teen was treated and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police believe the shooting occurred near Livingston and IR-270, but still are investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.