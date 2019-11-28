Woman killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 23 in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a woman was killed in a crash while driving the wrong day on U.S. 23 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened along U.S. 23 near mile post 18 in Ross County around 12:24 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Susan Frazier, 61, was driving a 2017 Chevy Sonic south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23. Troopers say she sideswiped a northbound Mercedes-Benz along the way.

A short time later, troopers say Frazier struck a northbound Toyota 4-Runner driven by a 49-year-old man. A 46-year-old woman and four juveniles were passengers in the 4-Runner.

Troopers say Frazier’s vehicle and the 4-Runner came to rest in the media. Frazier’s vehicle became enfulfed in flames.

Frazier was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 4-Runner was taken to Adena Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. His adult passenger was taken to Grant Medical Center. Three of the childrel were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

