Woman killed in wrong-way crash on 315 in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was killed late Saturday night after being hit by a wrong-way driver, according to police.

It happened around 11:24 p.m. Saturday on State Route 315 in the area of Interstate 670. Police say Allegra Zambarrano, 30, of Columbus was traveling south on 315 in a 2017 Honda Civic when she was struck by Eric Hunter, 22, of Gambier. Police say Hunter was driving north in the southbound lanes.

Hunter and Zambarrano were taken to Grant Medical Center with severe injuries. Zambarrano was pronounced dead the following morning.

According to a crash report, police believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash. Results of a blood test are pending. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

