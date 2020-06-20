Woman killed in west Columbus crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fcso web sheriff's office franklin county_151940

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in west Columbus. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:54am, Saturday, Cecilia Stewart, 34, was driving a silver 2007 Dodge Charger eastbound on W. Broad Street, near Wilson Road, when she traveled off the left side of the roadway.  

Deputies says Stewart’s vehicle then struck a COTA bus stop enclosure, and then a fire hydrant. 

Stewart was transported to Doctor’s West Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.  

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this crash to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools