Woman killed in Plain City fire

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters in Plain City are investigating after a woman died in an apartment fire, Sunday night.

At about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, firefighters were called to the Pleasant Valley Colony apartment complex, where they found heavy fire coming from both the front and back of the building.

Firefighters with the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, along with other area fire departments, were able to suppress the flames while Plain City police officers helped to evacuate residents.

Once the fire was contained, crews discovered the body of the 73-year-old female occupant of the primary fire residence.

Firefighters says it appears she was unable to escape the smoke and flames, and died in the fire. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.