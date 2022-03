OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Obetz Tuesday night.

An Obetz police officer at the scene confirmed the death.

The shooting was called out at approximately 8:41 p.m. on the 4500 block of Sandridge Street.

Police did not release any information on the victim or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.