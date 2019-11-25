Woman killed in Morrow County crash

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Morrow County.

It happened around 5:29 a.m. Sunday along Township Road 190 near County Road 179 in Chester Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Aleesha A. Hardy, 30, was driving north on Township Road 190 when she went off the right side of the road and overturned, striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

