HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash in Hocking County that left a New Plymouth woman dead.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:38 p.m., Thursday, a 2008 Ford Escape, being driven by Tonya G. Ousley, 40, was traveling north on S.R. 328, when it went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Troopers say Ousley was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.