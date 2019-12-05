Woman killed in hit-and-run crash ID’d

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 36-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-skip crash earlier this week in the Linden area has been identified.

Ladawn Mercier was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night in the area of E. Como Avenue and Hiawatha Street.

Mercier was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:55 pm.

Columbus police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information about the crash should contact Columbus police at 614-645-4767 or cbrandt@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477 or stopcrime.org.

