COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is dead following a shooting in a Linden area neighborhood.

It happened along the 1500 block of Cordell Avenue around 7:38 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police responded to a report of a person who was ‘down and out’ in a vehicle.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a child was also in the vehicle, but was not injured.

Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.