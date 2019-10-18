Woman killed by on-again-off-again boyfriend remembered by friends, family

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Family and friends are remembering 36-year-old Tomika Lee Turner as someone who had a heart of gold. They say she leaves behind four kids ages 5, 13, 17 and 18.

“She was the best mom, nobody could take her place,” said Tyra Turner, one of her daughters.

With others, she created ‘Love is as Love does’ to give goods and food to those in the community in need.

“She had a heart of gold, she loved everybody, she never turned a cheek on anybody,” said Kisa Goodgame, her first cousin.

According to Columbus Police, Turner was shot and killed along East 13th Avenue on Wednesday night. Investigators say her on and off boyfriend, 37-year-old Roshan Lamar Cumberlander is the suspect.

“I’m never gonna meet another woman like her, said Tyra Turner.

Thursday night on the same street the shooting happened, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil. Dozens attended and shared stories about the type of person Turner was.

“Everybody loved her, she did so much stuff for everybody on every side of town. Everybody knew her, everybody loved her,” said Tyren Turner, her brother.

It’s unclear if the relationship between Turner and Cumberlander was abusive before, but friends and family say Turner was trying to end the relationship. According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, leaving an abusive relationship can be one of the most dangerous times for a victim.

“Leaving is the most dangerous time and just leaving is not always an option,” said Shelly Bell with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. “It’s very important if a survivor decides to leave that they connect with a domestic violence advocate and do some safety planning around the safest way to leave.”

Now Turner’s friends and family want to live out her legacy.

“She’s gonna be proud. All four of her kids are about to make her real proud. It’s about to be something great coming out of this,” said Tyra Turner.

Turner’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship and needs help they can call the Ohio Domestic Violence Network at 614-224-4663. The Domestic Violence Hotline number is 888-763-2995.

