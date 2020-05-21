Breaking News
2020 Ohio State Fair canceled

Woman killed, 2 children injured in Fayette County crash

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash, Wednesday.

Fayette County deputies say they responded to a fatal crash involving one car, traveling south on State Route 207, May 20 at 9:51 p.m.

According to the Fayette County sheriff,  Carmella S. Long, 36,  lost control of her vehicle, striking a fence and utility pole before coming to a stop. She had two children with her.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the children were transported to Children’s Hospital with injuries. Their ages were 9 and 1, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Deputies say the incident is still being investigated

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools