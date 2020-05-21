Woman killed, 2 children injured in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash, Wednesday.

Fayette County deputies say they responded to a fatal crash involving one car, traveling south on State Route 207, May 20 at 9:51 p.m.

According to the Fayette County sheriff, Carmella S. Long, 36, lost control of her vehicle, striking a fence and utility pole before coming to a stop. She had two children with her.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the children were transported to Children’s Hospital with injuries. Their ages were 9 and 1, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Deputies say the incident is still being investigated