Woman injured when someone shoots into Franklinton apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was hospitalized early Friday morning after someone shot into a Franklinton area apartment building.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around midnight, Friday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to recover.

Police say the woman was injured when someone shot several times into an upstairs apartment of the building. One of the bullets had passed in the bedroom, striking the victim.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.