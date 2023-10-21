COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is critically injured after a stabbing on a COTA bus in east Columbus Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of East Main Street on a report of a stabbing at about 7 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Witnesses stated the woman was stabbed by another adult female during a fight on the COTA bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Columbus police ask anyone with information to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.