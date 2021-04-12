Woman injured in shooting while driving in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured while she was driving in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:42 a.m., Monday, officers were called to OSU East Hospital on the report of a walk-in shooting victim.

A 28-year-old woman told officers after leaving a bar with a friend, they were driving near the 2500 block of Petzinger Road when she heard a loud noise and felt her arm go numb.

After realizing she had been shot, the woman’ friend switched her seats and drove her to the hospital.

Police say the victim had been shot one time in the chest and is expected to survive her injury.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.