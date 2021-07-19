Woman injured in Lucasville crash

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Piketon woman was seriously injured after a crash Monday afternoon in Lucasville, Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Corey Grooms, 28, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north on U.S. 23 when she drove off the left side of the road, through the median, and was hit by a 2018 Ram 3500 driving south.

Grooms was taken by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck, Gary Garrett, 51, of Prestonburg, Kentucky, was taken to Adena-Pike Hospital in Piketon, where he was treated and released.

The accident remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Piketon Police Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, and Portsmouth Ambulance.