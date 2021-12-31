COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a drive by shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Friday morning.

Columbus Police were called to the scene of a shooting around 4:42 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of S Terrace Avenue on the city’s west side.

Police on scene say a couple was inside the residence sleeping when the home was struck by gunfire. A woman inside was hit in the chin and taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police continue to investigate.