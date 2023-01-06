COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman suffered serious head injuries after her car flipped over early Friday morning in Old North Columbus.

According to a responding officer at the scene a woman driving a dark colored Hyundai SUV was driving on Neil Avenue just before the West Dodridge Street intersection when she struck a parked car at around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

It took rescuers over 20 minutes to extract the woman from the car before being taken to an area hospital with serious head injuries. She is now listed in stable condition.

Police aren’t sure what caused the accident, which forced the closure of Neil Avenue for approximately 90 minutes.