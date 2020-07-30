Woman indicted for shooting Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman has been indicted by an Ohio grand jury on charges related to shooting two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, which resulted in a seven-hour standoff at her home earlier this month.

Monica Greer Justice has been indicted for two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Justice is charged with the July 21 shooting of Deputy Marcus Penwell and Deputy Gary Bourquin at a home on the 2700 block of Buelah Road, a residence from which Justice was being evicted.

Justice has also been charged with two additional counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications for two other deputies, Devin Christie and Derek Eden, who were on the porch at the time of the incident, O’Brien said.

Justice’s arraignment is set for Monday, Aug. 3.