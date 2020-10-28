Woman indicted, accused of killing elderly couple in Lincoln Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A woman accused of killing an elderly couple has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Kelly Vokas, 40, is accused of killing an elderly couple while attempting to rob them in their Lincoln Village home on October 18. The couple was her former neighbors.

According to the responding officers, they saw the suspect inside the house through a window. She attempted to flee through the back door before being arrested by the police.

Vokas is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence, for a total of ten counts. She is being held on a $3 million bond.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Carilla Lane in Praire Township on Monday after someone called 911 and hung up about 3:20 p.m.

Once inside, officers found John Harry Blanc with multiple stab wounds and Susan Eve Castore, 75, who police say was strangled.