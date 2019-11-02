Woman in stable condition after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the head Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, Jatora Pruitt, 37, was in a home on the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue with several other family members at approximately 4:30 p.m. when an unknown male fired several shots into the home.

One of the shots hit Pruitt in the head. She was taken by family members to to a local hospital.

Police are searching for a black man in his early to mid 20s in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.