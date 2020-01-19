Woman in custody after escaping Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who escaped from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Saturday is back in police custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brittany D. Thompson, 33, was captured in Pike County Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Thompson was in custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on drug trafficking and failure to appear charges Saturday afternoon.

Thompson broke free from her restraints and ran out the front door of the sheriff’s office on Portsmouth Street, the sheriff’s office said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said more information on the case will be released Monday.