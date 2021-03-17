Woman: “I feel so sad” due to anti-Asian sentiment she’s felt in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Investigators are providing updates on Tuesday’s Georgia massage parlor shooting spree.

The gunman, Robert Aaron Long, is accused of killing eight people and is facing murder and assault charges.

Long told police he has a sex addiction, with police saying he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

According to investigators, Long said he was not motivated by race, although most of his victims were Asian.

Investigators are not calling the shooting a hate crime, but have not yet ruled anything out.

Asian Americans in central Ohio said they don’t’ always feel safe or welcome and this is their home, too.

“I feel so sad,” said Tomoka Ichikiwa. “It’s not comfortable. I feel like it’s not safe anymore.”

Not safe because she said it feels like a war has been called out against Asians and Asian Americans.

‘I think Ohio is safe, but I feel not so comfortable because I’m kind of sacred and I have kids, too, you know, like if they got discriminated,” Ichikiwa said.

Across the country, attacks against Asians and Asian Americans has increased.

NBC News is reporting 3,800 incidents ranging from racial slurs to other verbal and physical assaults, all happening in the last year. Asian women are two to three times more likely to be the victim of anti-Asian hate.

Police reports across the country are up during the pandemic and some wonder if former president Donald Trump calling COVID-19 the “China virus” hasn’t sparked that increase.

Ichikiwa said she has felt hate here in central Ohio.

“You know, the beginning of the COVID last year, you know I went to Kroger, you know, the parking lot,” she said. “We had kind of a white man came to me and said, you know, ‘You should go back to China.’”