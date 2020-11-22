Woman hospitalized following east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is in the hospital after police said she was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, a call was received at approximately 12:40 a.m. for a shooting on the 4500 block of Dundee Avenue.

The woman as taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

There is no further information at this time.

Also early Sunday morning, a second, unrelated shooting was reported on the west side of Columbus.

According to police, the call for a shooting on the 100 block of North Central Avenue was received at approximately 1:40 a.m.

A victim was treated for injuries at the scene.