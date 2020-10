COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the west side of Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the woman was found in a car in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Alberta Street at approximately 12:20 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 121 homicide in Columbus for the year 2020.