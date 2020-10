COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near Griggs Reservoir.

Columbus Police say a passerby found a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the reservoir parking lot, just south of Nottingham Road. Police responded and the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m.

The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.