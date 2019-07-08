Woman found in shallow grave to be memorialized at vigil tonight

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — A family continues to seek justice after Brittany McDowell was found dead in a shallow grave last week.

The 28-year-old will be remembered with a vigil tonight at Gantz Park in Grove City.

Delaware County Sheriff’s said Monday that they are following up on leads and have received tips regarding McDowell’s death.

The family is hoping one of the leads leads to the person who killed her.

McDowell’s body was found in a shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park on July 4.

Deputies said at the time that because of her injuries, they are investigating her death as a homicide.

McDowell’s grandmother, Sharon Heally, said last Friday that the last thing she said to her granddaughter was that she loved her.

Now, Heally is begging people to come forward with any information that may lead to the identity of McDowell’s killer.

The vigil is planned to start at 7 p.m. at Gantz Park.