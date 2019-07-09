Woman found in shallow grave remembered as kind, loving

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — More than a dozen people came together Monday to remember a young woman who was found dead in a shallow grave on July 4.

Delaware County deputies continue to search for Brittany McDowell’s killer, saying they are following up on leads and have received tips regarding her death.

Loved ones at Monday’s vigil said they hope one of the tips leads to justice for McDowell.

People dressed in pink in memory of McDowell. Balloons were covered with messages for the 28-year-old, who was found in a shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park.

“The way she was left was like garbage,” said friend Rachel McGrath.

McDowell’s killer is still on the loose.

“He don’t deserve even jail is too good for him,” said McDowell’s grandmother, Sharon Heally.

Friends who are recovering addicts, like McDowell, lit candles in memory of her.

“No matter what Brittany did, drugs or prostitution, she didn’t deserve this,” said friend Ashley Barnett.

And just like the candles, they said McDowell was a shining light in their lives.

“She was courageous and loved with her whole heart,” McGrath said.

Dozens paused at the vigil for a moment of silence to remember her.

“She was still my baby and I’ll always love her,” said Heally.

Friends said they hope she fought back hard against her attacker.

“I hope she scratched him and got some DNA o her,” said McGrath. “That’s what I hope and she gets justice.”

As law enforcement continues to follow leads into her death, loved ones said each day the suspect is out there, it gets worse.

“It’s been horrible, it’s a nightmare,” said Heally. “It’s like your whole life is numb, but you have to get up and face it.”