Woman found dead in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) —  A woman was found dead Thursday in the 3500 block of Plymouth Ave. in Whitehall. At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched on a body that was found in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim whose name is being withheld until a positive identification is determined and next of kin are notified.

This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. 

