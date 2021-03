COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the death of a woman in southeast Columbus as a homicide.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a body found in an apartment building on the 2100 block of Winslow Drive at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics on the scene confirmed the woman was dead and called police due to the suspicious nature of the scene.

No further information is available at this time.