COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her eastside home Wednesday evening and Columbus Police is ruling it another homicide.

58-year-old Lisa Rocker was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after a person who called police had first stopped by the victim’s home for a well-being check in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road. Police say they found Rocker had suffered from visible wounds, though were unable to determine the cause or how she acquired the wounds.

Rocker’s death is the 118th homicide investigation in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).