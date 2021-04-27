Woman escapes house as firefighters battle blaze in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire officials said a woman escaped out the back of a home while firefighters entered it to fight a fire Tuesday night in Madison Township.

According to a post on the Madison Township Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters responded to a house fire Kentucky Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a heavy fire in the home’s attic.

Initially, a resident of the house was unaccounted for, the post states, but firefighters later learned she had jumped out a window in the back of the house as firefighters were entering the home to rescue her.

The post states the fire was “extremely stubborn” and that crews were on the scene for more than four hours.

Madison Township Fire Department was aided at the scene by the Mifflin Fire, Franklin Township, Mansfield, and Monroe-Lucas fire departments.