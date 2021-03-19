Woman dropped off at emergency room after Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a woman was dropped off at a local ER after a shooting in southeast Columbus Thursday night.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive on a report of a shooting around 9:42 p.m. A 911 caller said a woman was screaming that she had been shot. Police found a pair of women’s sandals on the sidewalk and blood droplets on the sidewalk.

A witness told police that the woman got into a silver vehicle that left the area at a high rate of speed.

Sixteen minutes later, someone driving a Chevy Impala dropped a 27-year-old woman off in front of a local hospital. She was admitted to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the elbow. The car was last seen traveling toward East Town Street.

The victim said she was shot somewhere on East Whittier Street. Police said her statements did not match evidence and witness statements about where the shooting happened.