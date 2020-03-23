1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old abducted from Perry County Ohio Department of Health issues Stay at Home order for all Ohio
Closings and Delays
Avon Distribution

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Knox County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol generic_230256

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH)– A woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Knox County Sunday evening.

The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 56 year old Connie L. Palm of Lexington, Ohio, was driving on Butler Rd. near Mishey Rd. in Pike Twp. when she lost control of her Chevrolet Blazer. They say after going over a hillcrest, she drove off the left side of the road, hitting a culvert, ditch, and a tree.

Palm was pronounced deceased at the scene around 6:20 p.m.

Troopers say Palm was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericktown EMS, Fredericktown Fire Department, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools