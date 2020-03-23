Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Knox County

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH)– A woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Knox County Sunday evening.

The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 56 year old Connie L. Palm of Lexington, Ohio, was driving on Butler Rd. near Mishey Rd. in Pike Twp. when she lost control of her Chevrolet Blazer. They say after going over a hillcrest, she drove off the left side of the road, hitting a culvert, ditch, and a tree.

Palm was pronounced deceased at the scene around 6:20 p.m.

Troopers say Palm was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericktown EMS, Fredericktown Fire Department, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.