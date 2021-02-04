Woman found dead in Grove City house fire

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Jackson Township crews are investigating a fully-involved house fire where they found a deceased elderly woman.

Crews got the call around 2:45 Thursday morning from a neighbor whose dog woke him. The man gave the address on the 2000 block of Independence Way in Grove City.

According to authorities, fire crews reported fire engulfing the roof when they arrived at the house. They battled the fire, then found a woman in the kitchen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State and local fire officials are investigating the case of the fire.

