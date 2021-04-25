Woman dies in crash in Athens County

HOCKINGPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Hockingport, Athens County, Sunday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Athens Post, Marcia Edwards, of Nelsonville, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra east on SR-144 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then drove off the left side of the roadway, flipping the vehicle.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.