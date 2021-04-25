Woman dies in crash in Athens County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOCKINGPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Hockingport, Athens County, Sunday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Athens Post, Marcia Edwards, of Nelsonville, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra east on SR-144 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then drove off the left side of the roadway, flipping the vehicle.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss