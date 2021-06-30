Woman dies after crash involving box truck in Coshocton County

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck Wednesday in Lafayette Township.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the 50000 block of County Road 16.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they learned a box truck being driven by Paul A. Bridenthal, 48, of Big Prairie, Ohio, drove left of the center line and hit a Jeep Renegade driven by Neana M. Lemon, 34, of West Lafayette, Ohio.

Lemon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coshocton County Coroner. She was removed from the car by mechanical means, the sheriff’s office said.

Bridenthal was examined at the scene and appeared to be uninjured.

The accident is under investigation.

West Lafayette Police, Coshocton County EMS, West Lafayette Fire Department, Coshocton City Fire Department, Coshocton County Coroner, Coshocton County React, and Princes Wrecker Service all assisted at the scene.