BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck in Bearfield Township, Perry County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Nancy J. Butcher, 76, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Butcher was driving a 2008 Honda Fit south on Tatmans Road at approximately 4:57 p.m. when she attempted to turn onto SR-37. A 2018 International box truck driving west on SR-37 hit the Honda, police said.

Police said Butcher’s vehicle turned into the path of the truck.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old Lowell man, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lancaster Post was assisted at the scene by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Crooksville Fire and EMS, and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.