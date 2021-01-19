Woman dies after colliding with kiosk at downtown Columbus parking garage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A woman died Monday night after colliding with a kiosk at a parking garage in downtown Columbus.

According to police, the incident occurred at a parking garage at 45 Vine Street around 11: 39 p.m.

Police reports state a woman, identified as a 23-year-old Columbus resident, was leaving the parking garage and attempted to pay, but dropped her card.

Police said she opened her car door and leaned out to pick it up. In the process of doing so, she accidentally accelerated the car and collided with a parking kiosk.

The collision pinned her between the car door and the door frame.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Steve Martin, the department received a call at approximately 5:37 a.m. asking for help at the garage. The call taker talked the caller through CPR steps over the phone until paramedics arrived approximately four minutes later.

Police said the woman died as a result of the collision and was pronounced at the scene.

Police said no one else was involved but officers continue to investigate the incident.