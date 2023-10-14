WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle early Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

According to OSHP, Tessa Hicks, 25, of Clarksville, was driving east on U.S. Route 22 in Union Township at approximately 1:22 a.m. when she crossed the center line, hitting the sheriff’s office’s 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by Sgt. Terrance Meehan, 57, of Washington Court House.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP did not say if Meehan was injured.

OSHP is continuing its investigation into the crash.