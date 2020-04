COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is dead after an accident involving a skid-steer loader in southwest Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a 911 call on the 1700 block of Belmeade Avenue around 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the woman was found under the loader and died at the scene.

It is not clear if anyone was driving the loader at the time.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released Tuesday.