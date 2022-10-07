COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night.

The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The driver stayed on the scene and Bethel Rd. was closed between the two intersections, but it has since reopened.

No other information is available at this time. Follow NBC4 for further updates.