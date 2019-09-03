Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Cat. 4 Dorian crawls through Bahamas toward Florida coast

Woman dies after being hit by branch at Hocking Hills State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed after being struck by a falling tree branch at Hocking Hills State Park Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Victoria Schafer, 44, of Chillicothe, was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by a falling tree branch.

The accident took place at approximately 5:30 p.m.

ODNR is investigating the incident.

ODNR was assisted at the scene by Hocking County EMS and Laurelville Fire Department.

It’s the second deadly incident in the state park in the last nine days. A man died after losing his footing near a trail last week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools