Woman dead following Hocking Towship single-vehicle crash

HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An 86-year-old Lancaster woman is dead after the car she was riding in struck a utility pole and overturned Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Marion L. Wheeler, 86, was a passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by James E. Wheeler, 86, of Lancaster, traveling east on US 22.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and the utility pole, then overturned, OSHP said.

Marion Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

James Wheeler was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by Air Evac to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Neither of the Wheelers was wearing a safety belt, OSHP said.

Troopers from the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol along with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, Hocking Township Fire and EMS, Fairfield County Coroner Investigator Mike Hardway, and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.