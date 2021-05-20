Woman dead after shooting, walked into Mt. Carmel East hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after walking into Mt. Carmel East hospital tonight with a gunshot wound.

A man dropped the woman off at the hospital at 6:09 p.m. and two minutes later she was pronounced deceased, according to Columbus Division of Police.

Detectives were told the shooting happened around E. Livingston Avenue in the Beechwood Road area.

The man is currently speaking with officers.

UPDATE: East Livingston has reopened in both directions as of 9:45 p.m.

Detectives say the shooting scene was located in the area of Dort Place and Arkwood Avenue, which is just north of East Livingston Ave.