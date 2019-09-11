Live Now
Columbus church holds ‘Blue Mass’ to honor first responders on 9/11

Police ID woman shot, killed while inside home on E. 17th Ave.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-tape-generic_351727

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 61-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on East 17th Avenue on Tuesday in Columbus.

Linda C. Cowans was found lying on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at about 9:50 p.m. at 1275 E. 17th Ave. on Tuesday, Columbus police said.

Cowans was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but later died of her injuries at 11:32 p.m.

The victim was shot inside her residence and although other family members inside the residence heard the shots, they were in other areas of the house and unable to give an account of the suspect(s), police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 74th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools